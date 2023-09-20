Colorado Bureau of Investigation looks for pickup truck with believed involvement in hit-and-run Tuesday

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a pickup truck it said ran into a motorcycle and fled the scene Tuesday, according to a Medina Alert.

The crash happened on W. Yale Ave. east of Wadsworth Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim suffered serious injuries, according to a Denver Police Department tweet.

The truck that officers think could be connected is a 2008 red Dodge Ram truck with the Colorado license plate number JQE-032, DPD said.

AirTracker7 captured a sign with the information flashing over northbound Interstate 25 at E. Yale Ave.

Denver police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation asked if you see the truck or have any information about the hit-and-run crash, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

#ALERT DPD has issued a Medina Alert from the vehicle vs motorcycle hit and run car crash that resulted in serious injury at 7500 Blk W Yale Ave. Vehicle is a 2008 red Dodge Ram truck CO plate JQE-032. Please call 911 with any information #Denver pic.twitter.com/uAazATI4xM — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 20, 2023