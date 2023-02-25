Watch Now
City reviewing plans for massive redevelopment project around Ball Arena

Kroenke Sports &amp; Entertainment has plans to redevelop the space around Ball Arena, including adding retail spaces and apartments.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24

DENVER — It may be more than a decade before their vision becomes a reality, but one cannot ignore Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's ambitious plans for the 55 acres of parking lots that surround Ball Arena.

The ownership group of Ball Arena, the Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Mammoth and Denver Nuggets submitted plans to the City of Denver to redevelop those massive parking lots into a brand new community, filled with retail shops, office space, apartments, 10 acres of open space, at least 10 bike paths and more.

The plans, which do not specify any modifications to Ball Arena itself, were submitted to the city in March 2021 and are expected to be under review for several years.

According to the plan, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) rail will extend through the planned community, creating a convenient commute between Coors Field, Ball Arena and Empower Field at Mile High.

Our partners at the Denver Post report that the project may take between 20 to 25 years to finish, according to the plans.

