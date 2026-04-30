DENVER — You have a chance now to apply for money to go green in Denver.

The city's climate action office launched a Climate Resilient Neighborhoods grant program. This is for community and neighborhood groups to use the money for sustainability projects. This could include a range of projects from climate friendly landscaping to heat resilience.

Emily Gedeon, with CASR, said data shows people are worried about climate change but there is a drop-off between being alarmed and taking action. She hopes this grant will help close that gap.



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City of Denver offers grants for climate solutions

"We really wanted to invest in neighborhood groups, really localized projects, to involve people in climate action," Gedeon said. "And give them the hands on tools and other things that they need to make, other sustainable choices at home or in their neighborhood."

Groups can apply for grants from $10,000 to $25,000, with a limited number of $50,000 dollar grants.

"They do need to have a W9 and be registered with the Colorado Secretary of State," Gedeon said. "We're accepting applications on a rolling basis."

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Gedeon said the city will give a total of $200,000 in grants out, she hopes by June or July.

"The money for this program comes from the Climate Protection Fund. That is something that was approved by Denver voters in 2020 and it's a sales tax that contributes to the Climate Protection Fund, which the city reinvests in climate action and resiliency projects across the city," Gedeon said.

To learn more you can visit the city's website about the grants.