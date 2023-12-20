CBI issues Senior Alert for a man last seen near S. Unita Court in Denver

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a 77-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of E. Florida Avenue and S. Unita Court in Denver.

At this point, he may be in the area of the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood, the CBI said.

Anthony Henderson, 77, has a disability and may be confused about his surroundings, according to the CBI.

His "family is concerned for his safety at this time," the CBI said in its Senior Alert Tuesday.

Henderson is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He may still be driving a red 2007 Ford F150 with the Colorado license plate CPH-826.

Anyone with information on Henderson's whereabouts is asked to cal 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 303-795-4711.

