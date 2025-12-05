CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Friday for 14-year-old girl out of Denver

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Friday morning for a 14-year-old girl out of Denver.

Bella Lobato Honahni, 14, is affiliated with the Hopi tribe. She was last seen near E. Colfax Avenue and Gilpin Street on Tuesday around 1 p.m.

Bella stands 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 97 pounds, according to the CBI. She has brown hair and brown eyes, but the CBI did not know what Bella was last wearing or what direction she was headed.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.