CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 39-year-old Denver woman

Yolanda Begay was last seen Friday in the area of East 51st Ave. and St. Paul Street in Denver at 10 p.m.
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jul 29, 2023
DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Saturday for a 39-year-old Navajo woman in the Denver area.

Yolanda Begay was last seen Friday at 10 p.m. in the area of East 51st Ave. and St. Paul Street in Denver, according to the CBI. She was reported last wearing a white T-shirt, blue sweat, blue jeans with a brown purse and blue backpack.

Begay is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Begay, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

