CBI issues missing Indigenous person alert for 15-year-old girl last seen Jan. 5

Posted at 9:11 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 11:11:56-05

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Indigenous girl last seen on Jan. 5.

Aniyah Chargingcrow, 15, was last seen on Jan. 5 walking near the intersection of Acoma Street and E 3rd Ave. in Denver.

Chargingcrow is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

