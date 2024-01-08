DENVER — Bull riding begins at the National Western Stock Show Monday starting at 7 p.m.

The event, sponsored by PBR, features the top bull riders and the highest-ranking bucking bulls. Monday night will be the first of three bull riding competitions.

"When you're riding a bull, number one, you got to be a little bit crazy. You've just got to be a little bit fearless. And these riders are all very skilled at what they do - getting their hand in the bull rope correctly. They know that that animal is going to come out of the chute and spin either right or left," Paul Andrews, the president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show said.

There will be a "PBR 101" event Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. in the Coliseum giving a behind-the-scenes look at the sport of bull riding.

Tuesday will also be Free Grounds Admission Day.

PBR bull riding lasts through Wednesday night.

You can get tickets and the entire schedule on the National Western Stock Show's website. Prices range between $38 - $122, according to the website.

107,641 people attended the National Western Stock Show over the weekend, organizers of the event said in a news release Monday morning.

"The box office, stock show grounds, animals, vendors and activities are all open for business" Monday, despite the overnight snow storm, according to the news release.

The 118th National Western Stock Show runs through Jan. 21.

National Western Stock Show: PBR Bull riding starts!