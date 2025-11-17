Brick Planet: 1.5 million Lego bricks bring wildlife to Denver museum

DENVER — A traveling exhibition of giant animal structures made from more than 1.5 million Lego bricks is on view at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, offering hands-on activities and science-focused education opportunities for families and visitors of all ages.

Brick Planet, created by Lego artist Sean Kenney, brings sculptures depicting animals from across the animal kingdom made up of thousands of Lego bricks.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Brick Planet is included with regular museum admission.

“You get a chance to explore all these different biomes, and see lots of different larger-than life sculptures of animals that you might not be able to see in real life,” Bridget Chalifour, a genomic scientist and curator of Brick Planet, said. “You get to see yourself as a Lego artist, and you get to maybe go home and be inspired to try to create some of these things using what you already have at home.”

The museum added local and scientific touches to the traveling show, which makes its second stop in Denver after opening at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. Each sculpture is accompanied by informational panels listing the number of bricks and hours required to build them. Kenney’s time building the collection would total about seven years, when converted to a 40-hour work week, according to Chalifour.

The exhibit emphasizes relationships in nature through a theme of symbiosis. Several displays show animals interacting with each other, with nearby panels explaining how those animals interact in the wild. Sections of the exhibit explore humanity’s connection to the natural world, including models of the Empire State Building and Times Square.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Visitors are encouraged to engage with interactive displays throughout the exhibit.

Brick planet invites visitors to participate. Each section features interactive stations where guests can build mosaics, play matching games, and try their hand at Lego art.

“It’s more than just looking at a sculpture you get to be part of the exhibit as well,” Chalifour said. “Interactivity is a really great way for people to learn concepts. They’re both fun, but you're learning science and you're making new discoveries by interacting with some of these supplemental activities that we have.”

Brick Planet runs through May 3 and is included in regular museum admission.