Bernie Sanders and AOC make their way to Denver for 'The Fighting the Oligarchy Tour'

DENVER — 20,000 people are expected to show up to Civic Center Park Friday evening, according to Senator Bernie Sanders.

He's making his way to Denver along with U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Crotez for what they're calling "The Fighting the Oligarchy Tour."

The big crowd lines up with March Madness crowds, prompting enhanced security measures.

In a statement to Denver7, the Denver Police Department said:

"There is a safety plan for this event as part of the permitting process and the Denver Police Department will have additional resources available to respond should any safety issues arise. As with any public event, the community plays a key role in safety. DPD asks eventgoers that if they are aware of any threats, or witness anything suspicious, to report it immediately to DPD. At this time, DPD is unaware of any threats, but will continue to monitor along with city, state, and federal partners."

Set up for the event begins at 7 a.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. and speakers start at 5 p.m. It's anticipated to last an hour and a half and attendees must RSVP. Bags, signs and guns are not allowed.

A spokesperson for Rep. Gabe Evans released the following statement:

“Democrats may not know what their brand is right now, but Congressman Gabe Evans knows his. Gabe Evans is fighting for lower costs, safer communities, and making the American Dream possible for all Coloradans. His commonsense approach stands in stark contrast to AOC and Bernie Sanders’ radical, out-of-touch rhetoric.”

A spokesperson for Rep. Lauren Boebert said:

“If Democrats want to bring a couple of avowed socialists to Weld County to talk about their Green New Deal scams that will crush Colorado oil & gas jobs, I say go for it. The contrast between them and Republicans like Gabe Evans who will stand up for energy producers, law enforcement officers, and small business owners couldn’t be clearer and it’s why Gabe is going to win again in 2026.”