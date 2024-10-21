Auraria Campus police officer injured Monday morning in shooting

DENVER — An Auraria Campus police officer was injured in a shooting on campus early Monday morning. The Auraria Campus at 9th St. and Colfax Avenue will be closed Monday morning for a criminal investigation, Auraria Campus Marketing and Communications Director Devra Ashby said.

The RTD light rail station at Colfax and Auraria will also be closed. Anyone trying to get on campus Monday should use the north and east entrances on Auraria Parkway and Speer Boulevard, Auraria Campus advised.

Two police officers approached a suspect who assaulted officers after breaking into a car, according to Ashby.

The suspect ran from officers. When police later found the suspect and tried to take him into custody a second time, he resisted arrest and officers Tased him, Ashby said in a news release Monday morning.

In response, the suspect shot at officers multiple times, Ashby said, hitting one of the officers in the arm. he then tried to run away again before Auraria Campus police and Denver police were finally able to arrest him.

The Denver Police Department is coordinating the criminal investigation.