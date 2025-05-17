Artist behind Rolling Stones logo featured in Denver gallery

DENVER — The work of a rock 'n' roll legend is coming to Denver.

Fascination Street Fine Art in Cherry Creek is hosting a 55-year retrospective of the work of artist Ruby Mazur, who created the famous "Mouth & Tongue" image for the Rolling Stones' 1972 "Tumbling Dice" record sleeve. His paintings have been featured on more than 3,000 album covers for artists, including Elton John, Billy Joel, Ray Charles, Van Morrison, Steely Dan, and B.B. King.

Mazur is also painting live at the gallery and has as many rock stories as he does paintings.

"I did this painting of Carlos Santana, and I hadn't seen him since Woodstock. And he was performing on Maui, where I live. And I went to see him backstage. We had dinner, and I had a painting that I had done of him, and I gave it to him. And he went, 'Oh my god! I can hear the notes I'm playing.' And to me, as an artist, that was like a standing ovation. So when people commission me or buy my paintings, that's my standing ovation," said Mazur.

Mazur is approaching 80 years old and told Denver7 he still paints 15 hours a day, starting at midnight, seven days a week.

If you want to meet him or see his work, Mazur will be at the gallery from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 17. The gallery is located at 2727 East 3rd Ave.