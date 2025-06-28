Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
American Red Cross partners with Metallica for most successful blood drive ever in Colorado

The American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming said 240 units of blood were donated.
DENVER — Friday is the first of two Metallica concerts at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High. Earlier this week, the legendary heavy metal band partnered with the American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming for a blood drive at the stadium.

The Red Cross said it was their most successful Colorado blood drive ever, with 240 units of blood donated. That amount will save 240 lives.

John Seward from the regional American Red Cross said the idea for this blood drive came from Metallica and the band's foundation, All Within My Hands.

"It was Metallica's [idea], actually," said Seward. "They reached out. They wanted to find a way to do good in the community. Contrary to what everybody thinks, the metalheads are actually really kind, generous, thoughtful people."

Each donor was given a special commemorative Metallica blood drive t-shirt.

Metallica plays Empower Field Friday and Sunday. The opening bands on Friday are Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills. On Sunday, the openers are Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies.

Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Shannon Ogden
Denver7 evening anchor Shannon Ogden reports on issues impacting all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in covering local government and politics. If you’d like to get in touch with Shannon, fill out the form below to send him an email.

