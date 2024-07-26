'All this for steaks': Denver steakhouse struck by thieves for third time in three years

DENVER — Since 1961, patrons have enjoyed a classic steak, salad and potato at the Columbine Steakhouse and Lounge. But over the past few years, the Denver steakhouse has faced a series of thefts.

The most recent heist resulted in the destruction of the restaurant's back wall.

"It's hard to watch," said Irene Apergis, who co-owns the steakhouse with her brother, Socrates Apergis. "Lots of damage, gas damage, water damage. And the dishwasher's a mess."

The Denver Police Department confirmed officers responded to reports of a theft at the steakhouse around 5:12 a.m. Saturday. Security camera footage shows the thief chain his truck to the restaurant’s back door and use a winch to tear down the back wall. Part of the wall came crashing down, damaging a gas line and plumbing.

Socrates said they lost $2,000 in stolen steaks. Repairs to the back wall are estimated to cost $20,000.

“They didn't go to the ATM. They didn't go to the bar to steal any liquor, no beer, nothing," said Irene. "All this for steaks.”

Irene Apergis The thief was seen on camera stealing steaks from the restaurant.

This is the third time the steakhouse has been targeted. The first incident occurred around Memorial Day 2022. They were hit again in December 2022. Irene suspects the same person is involved in all three thefts since the only things that were taken were steaks.

Irene and her brother tried to laugh off the former thefts, but this time, the severe damage left them concerned.

"Third time's the charm," said Irene.

The steakhouse was forced to temporarily close for repairs. Irene said they briefly considered permanently closing but quickly decided against that after receiving an outpouring of support from the community.

“They're sending their support. They're sending their blessings," said Irene. "That is kind of holding us together.”

Irene credited the community support to her father, Anthony Apergis, a Greek immigrant and founder of the steakhouse. He passed away in 2000.

“There's a lot of history here," said Socrates.

Since it was built, the steakhouse has had many famous guests, including Michael Jordan, John Elway and Denver7's own Mike Nelson.

Mike Nelson Mike Nelson at the Columbine Steakhouse and Lounge.

Socrates said his father's treatment of customers and employees helped build a strong customer base.

"We've had people who've been eating here for all 63 years," said Socrates.

Although the steakhouse closed for repairs, Irene said she hopes to re-open the restaurant by Friday.