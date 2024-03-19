More than 3-year Larimer Square restoration project nears completion

DENVER — The more than three-year restoration project of 18 buildings on Larimer Square is close to wrapping up, according to a news release Tuesday.

A private equity fund called Asana Partners has invested $20 million into the historic restoration work since buying the buildings in December 2020.

The firm made updates to aging infrastructure systems and restored 17 of the buildings' exteriors.

"These renovations included the restoration of over 300 windows with extensive wood rot and decay, patching and repairs involving 21 tons of stone and masonry, comprehensive Dutchman repairs, and the rehabilitation of roof cornices and flashing throughout the block," the news release said.

The restoration work on the 18th building is scheduled to be completed in May, according to the news release.

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades were made to the building interiors. But more interior renovations will continue through early 2025.

As part of the renovations, the private equity fund is leasing to two new businesses including Huckleberry Roasters, a Denver coffee shop, and Black Lapel, a men's suit maker. John Atencio will also be moving into a larger building. And Comedy Works, Rioja, Coco + Grace and Dog Savvy signed long-term leases on Larimer Square.

It became Denver's first historic district in 1971.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 19, 11am