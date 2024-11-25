3 people injured in shooting Sunday night near E Montview Boulevard and N Quebec Street, DPD says

DENVER — Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the area of E Montview Boulevard and N Quebec Street, the Denver Police Department said.
One person was transported to a nearby hospital by first responders. Two others took themselves to the hospital. Officers do not know the condition of any of the shooting victims.
Denver police are working to figure out who may be a possible suspect, but said there's no threat to the rest of the community.
