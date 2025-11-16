3 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning near 56th and Potomac Way

DENVER – 3 people were killed early Sunday morning in a traffic crash in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.
According to Denver police, the single-vehicle crash happened at around 1 a.m. near E. 56th Avenue and Potomac Way.
There was little information available, but DPD said the crash remained under investigation.
Check back for updates on this story.
