17 people temporarily out of a home Tuesday morning due to Denver apartment complex fire

DENVER — 17 people were displaced from an apartment complex in Denver Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said. The American Red cross is providing assistance.
The fire was reported before 4 a.m. Tuesday at S. Yosemite Street and E. Oxford Drive.
There were no injuries reported, according to Denver FD.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Tipped workers bill serves up strong reactions at Colorado House hearing
Review found no wrongdoing by CBI director accused of giving agent preferential treatment
Tariffs on Canada, Mexico are the latest blow to Colorado farmers, union says
Third-party finds no wrongdoing by CBI director accused of giving agent preferential treatment
A first-of-its-kind apartment complex for people in addiction recovery is now open
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.