17 people temporarily out of a home Tuesday morning due to Denver apartment complex fire

DENVER — 17 people were displaced from an apartment complex in Denver Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said. The American Red cross is providing assistance.

The fire was reported before 4 a.m. Tuesday at S. Yosemite Street and E. Oxford Drive.

There were no injuries reported, according to Denver FD.

