Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

1 person in the hospital after fire at reportedly abandoned Regis Motel Monday morning

Regis Motel fire February 19, 2024.jpg
Posted at 8:40 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 10:46:47-05

DENVER — At least one person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a fire at what was thought to be an abandoned two-story hotel near E Colfax Avenue and Valentia Street, the Denver Fire Department said in a post on the social media site X.

In September, Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses suspended operations due to allegations of "extensive drug dealing, car theft, possession of stolen firearms and prostitution."

When firefighters got to the Regis Motel Monday morning, they found a fire on the first floor and in the basement. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames, according to Denver fire.

Firefighters were monitoring for hotspots and venting smoke from the building as of 8:15 a.m., Denver fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

1 person hospitalized after fire at reportedly abandoned Regis Motel Monday morning

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here