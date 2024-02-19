1 person in the hospital after fire at reportedly abandoned Regis Motel Monday morning

DENVER — At least one person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a fire at what was thought to be an abandoned two-story hotel near E Colfax Avenue and Valentia Street, the Denver Fire Department said in a post on the social media site X.

Denver Fire responded to a structure fire at an abandoned 2 story hotel near Colfax and Valentia. Upon arrival fire crews found heavy fire on the first floor and in basement. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish fire. One patient rescued unknown status of pt. pic.twitter.com/gvXD5jlF6g — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) February 19, 2024

In September, Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses suspended operations due to allegations of "extensive drug dealing, car theft, possession of stolen firearms and prostitution."

When firefighters got to the Regis Motel Monday morning, they found a fire on the first floor and in the basement. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames, according to Denver fire.

Firefighters were monitoring for hotspots and venting smoke from the building as of 8:15 a.m., Denver fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

1 person hospitalized after fire at reportedly abandoned Regis Motel Monday morning