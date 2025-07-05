Zambelli Fireworks shares what it takes to put on Colorado’s biggest fireworks show

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — DICK's Sporting Goods Park filled with people on Friday for 4thFest, one of Colorado’s largest Independence Day celebrations.

The annual event is a partnership between the Colorado Rapids and the City of Commerce City. It included a block party, Rapids soccer match, and fireworks show — all choreographed and produced by Zambelli Fireworks, one of the nation’s largest pyrotechnics companies.

“We’ve been planning since March,” said Caitlin Kinser, vice president of community, events and entertainment with Kroenke Sports. “A lot of love and attention has gone into this game to make tonight an enjoyable experience for our fans.”

Outside the stadium, fans enjoyed bounce houses, pedal carts, soccer darts, a mechanical bull and more. Inside, the Rapids faced off against Kansas City.

“This is the largest public fireworks show in the state,” Kinser said. “We’ve been doing it since our inaugural season in 1996.”

After the final whistle, Zambelli Fireworks lit up the sky with a 19-minute, fully choreographed fireworks show, timed to music curated by the Rapids.

“Each and every show has a purpose, either be the color or the pattern to match every beat of the music throughout the show,” said Ernie Simmons, operations manager for Zambelli Fireworks. “Every shell has a purpose. It’s about matching color and pattern to every beat of the music.”

Simmons has been producing shows for more than 50 years and has worked in 27 countries.

“Once the music is approved, we number each product so it’s installed in the right place,” he said. “If it’s not done right, the choreography doesn’t work.”

Commerce City also plays a key role in helping fund the event through its annual budget.

“We begin planning in September,” said Kylie Ohl-Whitmore, special events coordinator for Commerce City. “It’s one of the biggest shows in the state, and we’re proud to help make it happen.”

Zambelli will produce more than 1,000 fireworks shows across the country in 2025, including others in Aurora, Longmont, Fort Collins, and at Coors Field in Denver.

“If we don’t get the applause, we’re disappointed,” Simmons said. “We work for the applause at the end.”

The fireworks began around 9:30 p.m., shortly after the game ended. Fans attending the match were invited onto the field for the show.

“My favorite part is seeing the community come out and take part in the day,” Kinser said. “Celebrate the holiday, celebrate soccer, and celebrate each other, too.”