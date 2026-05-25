Three people in the hospital after alleged robbery in Commerce City led to a police chase, crash in Denver

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Three people went to the hospital after an alleged armed robbery overnight Sunday that led to a police chase and crash in Denver.

Several people were robbed at gun and knife point outside a home near Onida Street and E. 61st Pl., according to the Commerce City Police Department.



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Three in the hospital after alleged Commerce City robbery, police chase, crash

There were two groups of suspects in two separate vehicles, police said. When investigators were interviewing the armed robbery victims about what happened, the suspects returned to the scene of the crime in the vehicles they had reportedly been driving earlier.

Commerce city police officers tried to stop them, but when the suspects refused, a pursuit ensued onto Interstate 70. One driver exited at N. Pecos Street before crashing the vehicle into a retaining wall.

The three people in that vehicle suffered serious injuries, according to police, and were taken to the hospital. Commerce City police are still looking for the second suspect vehicle.

The Denver Police Department is investigating the crash into the retaining wall, while Commerce City police investigate the aggravated robbery.