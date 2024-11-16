Lawsuit alleges Suncor worker at Commerce City refinery died from hydrogen sulfide exposure

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A new wrongful death lawsuit filed in Adams County District Court Wednesday alleges a Suncor worker died in February 2023 from exposure to hydrogen sulfide, and the company continued to release the toxic gas into the surrounding Commerce City neighborhood.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Kurtis Williams, who worked at the Commerce City facility.

According to the lawsuit, Suncor had a vapor leak in refining equipment while the plant was closed, exposing Williams to toxic vapors, including hydrogen sulfide, while working there. Williams allegedly underwent a health screening for respiratory problems but was sent back to work. After the leak, Suncor announced an “all-clear” call for workers to return, and no injuries were reported to the public, according to the lawsuit.

One week later, the lawsuit alleges that Williams's co-workers found him dead in his hotel room. His toxicology results from an autopsy showed significant recent exposure to hydrogen sulfide, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Williams was wearing a chemical monitor manufactured by Honeywell Safety Products, which should have warned him about exposure to toxic chemicals. The lawsuit alleges the monitor did not function properly.

"I don't know how many more people have to die before they take action," said Olga Gonzalez, executive director of Cultivando, a nonprofit community organization serving Latinos in Commerce City.

As someone who's lived in the shadow of Suncor for more than a decade, Lucy Molina said she wasn't surprised to hear about the new lawsuit filed against the Commerce City oil refinery.

"When will they start valuing us? When will they start valuing our kids?" asked Molina.

Read the lawsuit below:

"They have the data. They have the stories. They have what they need to bring about true accountability, but they shy away from doing it," said Guadalupe Solis," director of environmental justice programs at Cultivando.

Cultivando has been advocating for families living near the plant for years. The nonprofit recently paid for an air monitoring study near the refinery that found a contaminant you might not expect: radioactivity.

"We got involved because mothers were saying their children could not breathe," said Gonzalez.

While the fight continues, neighbors like Molina said Williams's death is a constant reminder of the message her community is fighting for.

"Our health should be more valuable than cheap gasoline," said Molina.