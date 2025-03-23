Family searching for missing Commerce City woman not seen since summer 2024

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – Police released a photo of a 67-year-old woman who has not had contact with her family since the summer of 2024 in hopes the public might have info on her whereabouts.

Commerce City police on social media said the family of Pamela Mott has not heard from her since June 2024 and “they’ve become increasingly worried,” according to the post.

Mott’s was last believed to be in the 7000 block of Highway 2.

Police said the family reached out to investigators in February 2025 and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 303-727-3915.