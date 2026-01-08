CSP searches for driver who allegedly failed to yield to emergency vehicle, hit trooper leaving traffic stop

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said troopers are searching for a driver who is accused of failing to yield to an emergency vehicle Thursday morning and then hitting a trooper as he left the scene of a traffic stop without permission.

State troopers pulled over a man driving a white four-door BMW on Interstate 76 around 9:09 a.m. Thursday after he allegedly did not move over for a stopped emergency vehicle, as mandated by Colorado. The driver refused to get out of his car when directed by state troopers, CSP said.

The troopers tried to remove him from the vehicle, and in the process, one of the BMW's windows was broken. The driver then reportedly hit one of the troopers with his BMW as he drove away, heading eastbound on I-76, taking the southbound exit onto Sable Boulevard toward 104th Ave., CSP said.

The trooper who was hit got back in his CSP patrol vehicle to follow, but due to weather conditions and speed, he skidded into the highway median. The undercarriage of his patrol car was damaged and he was no longer able to drive it.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out for non-life threatening injuries. The other trooper involved in the traffic stop went to the hospital as well, out of an abundance of caution.