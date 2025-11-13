Commerce City police looking for suspected burglars of Quebec Street flower shop

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — There is a search underway for at least two suspects accused of burglarizing the Floreria Flor De Luna 3 Flower Shop, the Commerce City Police Department announced Wednesday night.

Last week, at least two men were captured on security camera taking product from the shop at Quebec Street and E. 54th Place. Their faces are not visible, but Commerce City police are asking if anyone recognizes what the men were wearing or the way they walk.

Screenshot of security camera video shared by the Commerce City Police Department

The burglars used a pry bar to break into the business, according to Commerce City police. Once inside, they stole bouquets of flowers and money in the cash register. The flower shop lost thousands of dollars in business, Commerce City police said.

Anyone who recognizes the men are asked to email Investigator Dominick at jdominick@c3gov.com.