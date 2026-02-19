Commerce City police investigating homicide of 23-year-old woman

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The death of a 23-year-old woman Thursday morning is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Commerce City Police Department.
It happened in a residential complex off Interstate 70 and N. Velasquez Boulevard.
Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, a passer-by discovered a young woman dead on the sidewalk with apparent head trauma, Commerce City police said.
Detectives are asking the public to avoid the area if possible as they investigate.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Neighbors speak out as Castle Pines considers annexation of Crowsnest property
Grandson mourns family members lost in I-25 tragedy
County Road 169 fire contained on Colorado's Eastern Plains after wind-fueled fight
Snow finally falls in the mountains, locals hope winter is just getting started
More homeowners investing in backup power generators as outage risks rise
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.