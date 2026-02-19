Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Commerce City police investigating homicide of 23-year-old woman

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The death of a 23-year-old woman Thursday morning is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

It happened in a residential complex off Interstate 70 and N. Velasquez Boulevard.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, a passer-by discovered a young woman dead on the sidewalk with apparent head trauma, Commerce City police said.

Detectives are asking the public to avoid the area if possible as they investigate.

