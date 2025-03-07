Commerce City neighbors skeptical as Suncor plans flare project to improve refinery operations, air quality

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Suncor is spending $16 million on a project it says will improve air quality near its Commerce City refinery, but neighbors are skeptical about the company's commitment to help.

"Why is this community high asthma, high cancer? I have neighbors who are dealing with brain cancer, stomach cancer," said Lucy Molina, who lives near the refinery.

The Plant 1 Flare Reroute Project would reroute gas from the Main Plant 1 Flare, which was constructed in the 1950s, to a more modern flare installed in Plant 1 in 2012 and upgraded in 2019. Flares are the tall stacks that burn off excess gas at the refinery.

The project would also include the decommissioning of the Main Plant 1 Flare.

Suncor

Suncor said the work will not only improve the safety and efficiency of its operations but also reduce emissions. Environmental advocates, like the group Cultivando, have a hard time believing they'll see any real changes.

"It won't be enough to, number one, protect the health of our communities, but then number two, put our communities at ease," said Guadalupe Solis, director of environmental justice programs at Cultivando.

Solis wants to know why this wasn't done sooner since the newer flare was installed more than a decade ago.

"I really do think that the only reason that they are taking on this project now is because pressure is finally being put on them, and that's thanks to our community," said Solis.

Denver7 asked Suncor why the project is being done now. We also asked the refinery what type of emissions will be reduced and how far the effects will be felt, but we have not received a response as of the publication of this article.

No matter what Suncor does now, Molina believes it won't fix the damage that's already been done.

"Those are band-aids. That doesn't promise me that my headaches and my migraines are going to go away," said Molina.

Instead of a new project, she wants to see real change.

"The real thing that needs to happen here is this thing needs to get out of here," said Molina, referring to the refinery.

There is a Zoom meeting for those looking to learn more about the project scheduled for Saturday, March 8 at 10 a.m. You can register here.