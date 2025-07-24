'Chaotic and confusing scene': Commerce City shooting Wednesday injures 2 people, 1 critically, police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night, the Commerce City Police Department said, and one of them is in critical condition.

"This was a chaotic and confusing scene," Commerce City PD said.

A fight broke out inside a convenience store on E. 69th Ave. and Kearney Street after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. One man left the store and began firing his gun at a vehicle, hitting a woman inside. She is expected to survive her gunshot wounds.

The man who began shooting was also struck by gunfire and is currently in critical condition from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The person who drove that man to the store was arrested for firing a gun as well, but Commerce City police are still searching for two people who were involved in the original fight inside the store.