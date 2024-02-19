2 Commerce City children and mother missing from Target in Edgewater Saturday

Two Commerce City children and their mother were reported missing from a Target store in Edgewater Saturday evening, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a missing person alert.

ACTIVATION – Endangered Missing Alert. The three were at Target in Edgewater on 02/17/24 around 1700 hours. Relatives have been unable to contact Janaya since. Commerce City PD has concerns for their welfare. pic.twitter.com/m9CLQLfVTo — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) February 19, 2024

The family possibly left the store in a blue 2015 Toyota RAV4 with the Colorado license plate: DKO-950, according to the CBI.

Janaya is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She had on a black jacket, black pants and white/black shoes when she was last seen with her two children - Richard Trujillo Jr. and Faith Trujillo.

Richard Trujillo Jr. is 6 years old. He's 4 feet 1 inch tall, 95 pounds with brown eyes. He was wearing dark-colored shorts/pants, red shirt and black shoes, according to the CBI.

Faith Trujillo is 4 years old. She's 3 feet 1 inch tall, 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings with hearts, pink shirt and brown boots, the CBI said.

Relatives told law enforcement they haven't been able to contact Janya, according to the missing person alert. Commerce City police are concerned for their well-being.

If you have any information about their whereabouts or see them call 911, or the Commerce City Police Department at 303-288-1535, the CBI recommended.