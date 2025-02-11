Watch Now
State State Commerce City

Actions

16-year-old boy shot and killed while sitting in the back of an SUV Monday night in Commerce City, police say

Suspect was also a juvenile male, according to Commerce City PD
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Commerce City juvenile.jpg
Posted

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while sitting in the back of an SUV Monday night, the Commerce City Police Department said in a post on social media.

It happened around 6 p.m. in a residential area off Interstate 270 in Commerce City, west of E. 64th Ave. and Quebec Parkway. The suspect fled, but the driver of the SUV took the victim to a nearby hospital, according to Commerce City PD. There, he was pronounced dead.

Commerce City police officers identified the suspect — another juvenile — and found him at home.

After interviewing everyone in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, the suspect was booked into the Prairie Vista Juvenile Detention Center on second-degree murder and minor in possession of a handgun charges.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7daystohelpendhungerpromo.jpg

Community

Denver7 Gives is matching the first $5k donated. Give today