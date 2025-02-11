16-year-old boy shot and killed while sitting in the back of an SUV Monday night in Commerce City, police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while sitting in the back of an SUV Monday night, the Commerce City Police Department said in a post on social media.

It happened around 6 p.m. in a residential area off Interstate 270 in Commerce City, west of E. 64th Ave. and Quebec Parkway. The suspect fled, but the driver of the SUV took the victim to a nearby hospital, according to Commerce City PD. There, he was pronounced dead.

Commerce City police officers identified the suspect — another juvenile — and found him at home.

After interviewing everyone in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, the suspect was booked into the Prairie Vista Juvenile Detention Center on second-degree murder and minor in possession of a handgun charges.