Woman tries to break into Centennial Animal Services, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office attempting to identify

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a woman who attempted to break into Centennial Animal Services on June 27 around 7 p.m.

A woman arrived at the building in a silver or gray four-door sedan, according to the sheriff's office. She walked up to the front door with what the sheriff's office described as a light-colored Labrador Retriever mix dog on a leash. The woman tried to get into the shelter, but the door was locked.

The sheriff's office said she began knocking loudly and pacing back and forth for about 30 minutes. She appeared to become increasingly irritated and started knocking harder, according to the sheriff's office.

She got upset and walked back to her car, returned with a tire iron from the trunk of the car she was driving. The sheriff's office said she tried to pry the door of the animal shelter open. When she couldn't, she hit the glass door with the tire iron until it shattered. She still wasn't able to get into the building though, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 7:40 p.m., she finally walked out, got into her car and drove away with the dog. The sheriff's office estimates she's between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, with dark blonde hair. She was wearing a pink shirt, black pants or leggings and sunglasses, the sheriff's office said.

She caused between $8,000 and $10,000 in damages, according to the sheriff's office. If she's caught, she faces charges of felony criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Investigation Tip Line at 720-874-8477. You can remain anonymous.