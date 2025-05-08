Two people in custody after car chase ended with crash at Centennial Airport, DougCo sheriff says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are in custody after a car chase Wednesday night ended with a crash at the Centennial Airport, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies got a hit on a stolen car from an automated license plate reader around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office found the car at northbound Interstate 25 and Castle Pines Parkway. Deputies followed the car while waiting for backup. They tried to pull the driver over on a traffic stop, but said the person behind the wheel sped away on eastbound E-470. Deputies continued to follow, exiting onto northbound Peoria Street.

The chase continued westbound onto E. County Line Road before entering Centennial Airport, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. When the driver got to the end of the road, they crashed into the side of an office building and office hangar.

Both the driver and one passenger were taken into custody by Douglas County sheriff's deputies. The driver is a Denver resident facing charges of motor vehicle theft, eluding law enforcement and reckless driving. The passenger in custody was arrested on other warrants.

There was another passenger who was issued a court summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

An Arapahoe County building inspector is assessing the damage to the structures at Centennial Airport that were impacted.