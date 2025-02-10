Resident arrested for alleged role in fire at Centennial apartments for seniors

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A resident was arrested for his alleged role in a fire at apartments for seniors in Centennial.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, a fire started at the Centennial Crossings Senior Living Center, located at 15475 E. Fair Place in Centennial, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Arapahoe County deputies, along with South Metro Fire Rescue, responded to the scene. By 7 a.m. they were able to get the fire under control thanks to a sprinkler system and had determined it started in a fourth-floor apartment. Two other occupants were displaced due to water damage, the sheriff's office said.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Investigators deemed the fire "suspicious."

The sheriff's office on Monday announced the arrest of Gregory Wallace, 70, in connection with the fire. According to ACSO, Wallace was a resident at the community.

Wallace was arrested for first-degree arson, reckless endangerment and criminal tampering.

Denver7's Stephanie Butzer contributed to this report.