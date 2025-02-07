Person may face arson charge after fire broke out at senior living facility in Centennial

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A person is facing a possible arson charge after a fire broke out at a senior living facility in Centennial on Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a fire started at the Centennial Crossings Senior Living Center, located at 15475 E. Fair Place in Centennial, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Arapahoe County deputies, along with South Metro Fire Rescue, responded to the scene. By 7 a.m. they were able to get the fire under control thanks to a sprinkler system, and had determined it started in a fourth-floor apartment. Two other occupants were displaced due to water damage, the sheriff's office said.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but was deemed suspicious. The sheriff's office said one person is in custody and is facing possible arson charges. Their name has not been released.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

No other details were immediately available.