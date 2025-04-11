New upscale music hall and restaurant coming to Centennial

DENVER — The Denver metro is getting a new upscale live music venue.

Venu Holding Corporation, which developed the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, is turning the former Celebrity Lanes bowling alley in Centennial into an indoor music hall and restaurant.

The concept is still coming together but a company spokesman said the yet-to-be-named venue will lean into premium features, including Luxe FireSuites like the ones at the Ford Amphitheater.

"Everybody knows the moment when you're sitting around a fire with your family enjoying a nice beverage and maybe some snacks watching some great music, and that is exactly what it's going to feel like except indoors," said Chloe Hoeft, vice president of relations and philanthropy for Venu Holding Corp.

Hoeft said there is no timeline yet for opening and nothing she can say about seating capacity. She said it would be similar to the Hall at Bourbon Brothers and Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, another Venu Holding property in Colorado Springs. That is a midsize music venue and restaurant that draws national touring acts.

The new venue in Centennial will be located at 15755 East Arapahoe Road.