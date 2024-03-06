New noise report detailing noise levels near Centennial Airport to be released Wednesday

A new noise report detailing noise levels near the Centennial Airport is set to be released at Wednesday night’s Centennial Airport Community Noise Roundtable meeting.

The Part 150 Noise Study was supposed to come out last month but got delayed.

The airport is one of the busiest in the nation for general aviation. But an increase in training flights last summer created an over 50% increase in flights north and west of the airport. The noise complaints from nearby residents began ramping up at that time.

In January, most complaints came from Greenwood Village and unincorporated Arapahoe County.

64% of those complaints stemmed from training flights happening between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

When the noise complaints started last year, the airport took measures to try and address some of the concerns. The Part 150 study is just one of the measures being taken to get more information on the ongoing problems.

Community members are invited to join Wednesday’s meeting virtually or in person. You can register on the Centennial Airport Community Noise Roundtable website. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

