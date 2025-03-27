'It's horrible': Centennial community mourning loss of neighbors killed in fire

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Neighbors in Centennial are mourning the loss of two people who were killed in a deadly fire Thursday morning.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), the flames broke out around 2:33 a.m. at the home, located on the 6000 block of Oneida Ct.

SMFR said the residence was an assisted living facility for senior citizens. The address for the reported fire is the same as St. Francis Assisted Living Facility II of We Care Homes of Colorado, Inc.

Christopher Graber, who lives a few doors down, said he quickly realized something was wrong when his son was heading to school in the morning.

"We came out here, and we could see the police tape and the vehicles," Graber said. "We were just wondering what might have happened."

Fire investigators said when they arrived to the scene of the fire, they immediately began working on evacuations.

Denver7

One person was unconscious when they were evacuated from the burning home, and first responders administered CPR, according to fire officials and neighbors.

"We saw firefighters rendering CPR to to at least one person on the sidewalk," said neighbor Ted Conti. "It's horrible. It's a horrible thing to see. And you know, it's going to be in my brain for a long time."

A total of six people were taken to the hospital — two people died from their injuries, according to officials.

"It's sad. I mean, you know, no one should have to go out that way," added Conti.

Denver7

Lanie Balsillie, a caregiver at the facility, managed to get out safely but said she felt helpless not being able to help others.

“I was so panicked, you know, like when I saw the fire outside, I was trying to get in, you know, open the gate, and then the sheriff, don't go in, don't go in," she said, “I was so worried in that time.”

Neighbors said they are still processing the tremendous loss in their tight-knit community.

"They were good people, just trying to live their lives," said Conti.

According to SMFR, the cause of the fire was an accident. It started from the improper disposal of smoking materials outside, though they could not elaborate further.

Fire officials were on the scene of the fire for several hours, mopping up hot-spots on Thursday afternoon.

SMFR did not immediately have an update on the other four victims' conditions.