6 people are in the hospital after an early Thursday morning house fire in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Six people were hospitalized after an early Thursday morning house fire, South Metro Fire Rescue said.
The single-family home caught fire around 2:33 a.m. Thursday. South Metro Fire Rescue said crews removed four people from the home around 2:55 a.m. and got it under control shortly after. Firefighters began searching the first floor to ensure the electricity was shut off.
A fifth person was reported on the way to a nearby hospital at approximately 3:11 a.m., and South Metro Fire Rescue said a sixth person was transported around 3:21 a.m.
One person was unconscious when they were evacuated from the burning home, and first responders administered CPR, the South Metro Fire Rescue public information officer confirmed to Denver7.
Firefighters remained on scene cleaning up, as of 4:15 a.m.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.