Four businesses close, declared uninhabitable due to damage from Centennial strip mall fire Thursday morning

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Four businesses are closed after they were declared uninhabitable due to damage from a strip mall fire Thursday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said. No one was injured.

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine, Happy Paw Grooming, Baker’s Inn and Vi Vi Vietnamese Noodle Soup & Grill all have storefronts in the strip mall on E. Arapahoe Road, just east of S. Havanna Street.

SMFR arrived at the strip mall around 1:18 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters got the flames under control inside the strip mall building but then found another active fire on the roof.

Because of how long firefighters were working to tamp down the blaze, additional crews were dispatched to help. Two lanes of eastbound Arapahoe Road closed in the area as SMFR worked. Drivers were asked to be cautious traveling through the area.

SMFR said the fire was under control by 2:53 a.m. Thursday. Smoke damage extended throughout the strip mall building, according to SMFR.

The South Metro Fire Rescue’s Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.