Black smoke 'widely visible' from Centennial house fire Wednesday afternoon, South Metro Fire Rescue says

Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 14:53:57-05

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Black smoke was "widely visible" from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera on Dry Creek Road, as South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said it was responding to a house fire on S. Kit Carson Street Wednesday afternoon.

There are no injuries, according to a post from the agency on the social media site X just after 11:30 a.m. Two adults and their cat got out of the house safely.

Both South Metro Fire Rescue and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office were in the neighborhood working to contain the flames between S. Broadway and S. University Blvd. There was heavy fire on the first floor when firefighters arrived, SMFR told Denver7.

Large amounts of belongings throughout the house made it challenging to extinguish, according to SMFR.

The agency is investigating the cause.

