Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office investigating death of a 5-year-old in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The death of a 5-year-old child reported Tuesday night is under investigation by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a home near the intersection of E. Smoky Hill Road and S. Himalaya Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

There is no ongoing danger to the community, according to the sheriff's office.

It's a complex investigation, according to a public information officer with the sheriff's office, and more information will be provided later Wednesday.