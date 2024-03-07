Watch Now
Two lanes of northbound I-25 at Castle Rock Parkway blocked for a hazmat situation Thursday morning

CASLTE ROCK, Colo. — Two lanes of northbound Interstate 25 at Castle Rock Parkway were blocked for a hazmat situation Thursday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The hazmat incident occurred after a car crash between Castle Rock Parkway and Happy Canyon Thursday morning. A team worked to absorb spilled diesel fuel, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Four people were taken to the hospital. Two had serious injuries, while two others got minor injuries, according to South Metro Fire REscue.

The cleanup backed traffic up through the Town of Castle Rock.

"Expect delays and alternative routes are advised," South Metro Fire Rescue said.

You can go east to Highway 83 and Parker Road will cut the delay in half, rather than sitting on northbound I-25 behind the crash, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended.

