NewsFront RangeCastle Rock

One person injured in rollover crash on southbound I-25 at Castle Rock Parkway Friday morning, CSP says

Traffic was reduced to one lane on southbound Interstate 25 past a rollover crash Friday morning, creating major delays from Castle Pines.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 25 at Castle Rock Parkway, Colorado State Patrol said.

Traffic was reduced from four lanes to one on southbound Interstate 25 past the wreck, creating a half an hour delay from Castle Pines.

The crash first happened at 6:25 a.m. Friday, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The driver was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived, CSP said. However, the driver complained of chest pain and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Friday morning commuters used the Castle Rock Parkway roundabout to get back onto southbound I-25 without going by the Outlets at Castle Rock. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson said that was the easiest way to get around the wreck.

Luber advised drivers against using Happy Canyon Road as an alternative route to southbound I-25. Luber said the drive took longer on Happy Canyon than on I-25.

Santa Fe got the brunt of traffic from the crash backup, according to Luber.

All lanes of southbound I-25 reopened into Castle Rock at 7:37 a.m. Friday, about an hour after the crash first happened.

