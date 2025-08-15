One person injured in rollover crash on southbound I-25 at Castle Rock Parkway Friday morning, CSP says

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 25 at Castle Rock Parkway, Colorado State Patrol said.

Traffic was reduced from four lanes to one on southbound Interstate 25 past the wreck, creating a half an hour delay from Castle Pines.

The crash first happened at 6:25 a.m. Friday, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The driver was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived, CSP said. However, the driver complained of chest pain and was taken to a nearby hospital.

1 lane open on SB I-25 past rollover in Castle Rock, delays from Castle Pines

Friday morning commuters used the Castle Rock Parkway roundabout to get back onto southbound I-25 without going by the Outlets at Castle Rock. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson said that was the easiest way to get around the wreck.

It is a parking lot on SB 25 getting to the rollover at Castle Rock Parkway. I think they could have all lanes open in 20 minutes or less as they are hooking up the truck now. pic.twitter.com/Tq9B4ba5mG — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 15, 2025

Luber advised drivers against using Happy Canyon Road as an alternative route to southbound I-25. Luber said the drive took longer on Happy Canyon than on I-25.

Don't use Happy Canyon as an alternate to SB 25. It is longer on there than it is on SB 25. pic.twitter.com/OQyKZjm6Fj — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 15, 2025

Santa Fe got the brunt of traffic from the crash backup, according to Luber.

All lanes of southbound I-25 reopened into Castle Rock at 7:37 a.m. Friday, about an hour after the crash first happened.