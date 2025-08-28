Douglas County Commissioners host ribbon cutting for new domestic violence safe house

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — From purchasing a building in November of 2024, to housing victims of domestic violence right now, it took less than a year for Douglas County to get a safe house up and running.

Their official ribbon cutting was on Tuesday, but the building opened last Monday, and there are already residents staying there.

It's location is not being shared for victim's' safety.

Jason Kennedy, Douglas County Undersheriff, said last year alone, his office saw hundreds of domestic violence cases. Now, this new safehouse isn't just helping women and children fleeing a dangerous situation, but it's also helping to give them wrap around services to help bring their abuser to justice.

County Commissioners said the building has 36 rooms and 54 beds for victims to stay for up to seven weeks.

It has a secured gate entry, cameras everywhere and legal social and mental health services, according to Commissioner Abe Laydon.

DougCo Commissioners host ribbon cutting for new domestic violence safe house

The county is partnering with TESSA, a non-profit, to manage the safe house.

CEO Anne Markley said the building got up and running in record time.

"What I think has been so beautiful about this partnership between government and non profit is the speed at which we were able to do this. And I think it just shows how dedicated Douglas County was to getting this running, that we were able to do all of this in such a quick manner because it was such a needed service," she said.

Right now, it's not considered a family justice center, like ones we've seen pop up over the last decade in places like Denver, Adams and Jefferson Counties. However, Markley said growth is in their future.

"We will be expanding beyond a safe house. But for right now, it's starting as that, with the ability to help people over the safeline, too. And then looking at where we can co locate in the community in a place that the public can come to, that's not the safe house, to be able to provide those other services as well," Markley said.

If you need help, call the hotline at 303-535-3917.