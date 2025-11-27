Colorado woman gets celebrity chef contributions to cookbook in honor of people with Alzheimer's

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — There is a grandmother in Castle Rock hard at work right now, putting together a very special cookbook.

Colorado's Alzheimer's Association first told Denver7 about this story and introduced us to Kathy Gross.

She has created "A Life Well Fed" in honor of people currently living with Alzheimer's or those who died with the disease. Both her parents were diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

"My mother suffered for 13 years and my father was the last three years," Gross said.

She started collecting the recipes that reminded her of her parents. Then she wanted to take it to the next level and see if celebrities with similar family stories would help out. She started with Emeril Lagasse.

Colorado woman gets celebrity chef contributions to cookbook

"I finally had the nerve to hit send, and in 15 minutes, a response was in my inbox," Gross told Denver7. "And I thought, well, this is some automated we'll get back to you. And it said Chef Emerald would be happy to participate. And I said, wow, maybe this is an idea. Maybe this could work."

It definitely did. The book now has Lagasse's crab cake recipe, and a cookie recipe from Jim Nantz in honor of his dad. She even heard back from Ina Garten. Then friends and others started contributing recipes as well.

"I had friends from college, from where I grew up, from places I've lived in the country, who called up and said, I lost my mother to Alzheimer's, and so I have a lot of recipes from just people. Every recipe tells a story," Gross said.

Gross said she is a grandma of 11 and trying her best to publish as fast as can she can.

She said if you order now, it could come by Christmas or by January, which could make for a post-holiday surprise. The proceeds go to the Alzheimer's Association.