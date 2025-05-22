Colorado veterans working to raise $15 million to build Heroes Hall in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Mike McNairy, a U.S. Air Force veteran, understands the challenges service members face when returning from active duty.

"They don’t have that same camaraderie," he said, referencing the bond that the men and women in uniform create.

Veterans often seek that camaraderie through organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) or the American Legion. According to McNairy, the meetings in Douglas County are ever-changing and often rotate between different breweries.

"We don't have a whole lot of places to go," he said. "We really need a bigger place, and we want a place to call our own."

That need for a dedicated space for the county’s nearly 20,000 veterans and their families sparked the vision for Heroes Hall.

Heroes Hall Foundation

Once complete, the complex will serve as a one-stop shop for veterans and offer everything from meeting spaces to mental health resources.

Douglas County Commissioner George Teal said he's long dreamed of such a project since his days on the Castle Rock Town Council.

"It was something that I've wanted to do for years, and it was always just a case of, 'How can we get it moving?'" said Teal.

In January, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved a $400,000 contract for design services for Heroes Hall.

Heroes Hall Foundation

As Memorial Day approaches, the Heroes Hall Foundation, along with county and city leaders, celebrated the unveiling of a new sign marking the future site located off Plum Creek Parkway. Organizers estimate they'll need $15 million in private donations to build the 14,000-square-foot hall.

"The $5 and $10 donations are just as important as the guys bringing in big money," said McNairy.

Denver7

Design plans are ready, but now, the future of Heroes Hall relies on the generosity of private donations to bring it to life.

"The people of Douglas County, whether they served or they didn't, are going to be able to see this, in some instances, every day," said Teal.

You can donate to the project on the Heroes Hall Foundation website.