535-acre cattle ranch could become Castle Rock's newest community

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — For decades, neighbors have loved the 535-acre cattle ranch off Founder's Parkway in unincorporated Douglas County.

"The piece of land itself is absolutely gorgeous," said Mary MacDonald, who lives in Castle Rock.

Now, it could become Castle Rock's newest community. On Tuesday night, the Castle Rock Town Council unanimously approved the first reading of an annexation proposal for an area known as Pine Canyon in order to build a development that would put up to 800 single-family homes, 1,000 multifamily units, commercial space, and a hotel in the heart of town.

City of Castle Rock

However, there’s one major hurdle: the property is not in Castle Rock.

“This area’s really in the center of town, surrounded by development," said Tara Vargish, director of development services for Castle Rock.

City of Castle Rock

Pine Canyon is essentially a doughnut hole in the town boundaries, with Interstate 25 running through the middle. Neighbors are concerned about the annexation proposal.

"It's just build, build, build," said Kim Hosler, who lives in The Woodlands neighborhood in Castle Rock, which borders the project proposal.

Hosler is concerned about congestion on the roads and in nearby stores.

"The King Soopers that is up here on Ridge Road, it's packed constantly," said Hosler. "They can barely keep it stocked."

That concern is echoed by others nearby.

"1,800 families doesn’t mean just 1,800 cars, it means at least 3,600 cars,” said MacDonald.

There are also concerns about water availability. Denver7 took those concerns directly to Castle Rock town developers.

"We believe that is one of the benefits to it developing to the town’s standards in that it connects to the town’s renewable water supplies, connects to our wastewater systems," said Vargish.

Hosler said she is not entirely opposed to the development but hopes town officials can find a balance between accommodating growth and preserving the area's beauty.

Vargish said the goal is to develop responsibly if the cattle ranch is annexed.

"This property, 535 acres, is going to be providing over 178 acres of open space and park land to the community, to our current residents, to our future residents," said Vargish.

City of Castle Rock

A second reading of the annexation proposal will take place on June 3. If approved, then the annexation will be official.