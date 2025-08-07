23-year-old man arrested in connection with July shooting at Castle Rock apartment complex

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a July shooting at a Castle Rock apartment complex.

According to the Castle Rock Police Department, officers were dispatched to a complex in the area of Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive North around 3:30 a.m. on July 19 for reports of a shooting. Witnesses told investigators that shots were fired after a fight broke out in the parking lot.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and were transported to the hospital.

The suspect took off before officers arrived.

Following a weeks-long investigation, officers arrested a 23-year-old man in Denver on Thursday in connection with the shooting. Castle Rock PD did not release the man's identity.

The man was booked into the Douglas County Jail for investigation of attempted murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree and menacing.

In a statement, Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley said, “If you commit crimes in Castle Rock, especially violent offenses, CRPD will leverage our advanced investigative tools and crime‑fighting resources to gather evidence, track you down, apprehend you and ensure you are brought to justice."

The investigation into the shooting is active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Castle Rock PD at 720-733-3517 or CrimeTips@CRgov.com.