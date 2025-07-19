3 wounded in Castle Rock shooting

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Police in Castle Rock are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded after a fight broke out during a party early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the area of Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive, according to the Castle Rock Police Department.

Police said at least one person was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two additional people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available, and no arrests have been reported.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at 720-733-3517 or CrimeTips@CRgov.com.