3 wounded in Castle Rock shooting

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Police in Castle Rock are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded after a fight broke out during a party early Saturday morning.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the area of Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive, according to the Castle Rock Police Department.
Police said at least one person was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two additional people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information was available, and no arrests have been reported.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at 720-733-3517 or CrimeTips@CRgov.com.
