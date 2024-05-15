Boil water advisory put in place for some in Castle Pines Wednesday after water line rupture

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Parts of Castle Pines woke up without water Wednesday morning due to a water line rupture Tuesday night, the City of Castle Pines posted on its website.

The break happened while construction crews were trying to connect a new water line to the existing system.

"We anticipate that water service will be restored within the next few hours, and hope to have things resolved this afternoon," the City of Castle Pines said.

City leaders warn people living in the affected area of Castle Pines may experience water discoloration. But crews will flush the system after they repair the broken water line.

At first, the city said there were not water quality or safety concerns Wednesday. But the Douglas County Health Department later issued a boil water advisory.

"[The water line rupture] may allow disease-causing organisms to enter the water system," the Douglas County Health Department said.

Boiling water will kill any bacteria or other organisms that make it into the water.

People who are served by the Castle Pines North Metropolitan District water system should bring water to a boil, boil it for one minute and let it cool before drinking, the health department advised. Or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, according to the health department.

The water line break happened when crews were working on the Monarch Waterline Rehabilitation Project. The construction project is underway between Castle Pines Parkway and Glen Oaks Avenue to replace a major water line that dates back to the mid 1980s, according to the city.

The project will tear out the concrete roadway and replace it with asphalt. It will improve the drainage and storm water infrastructure and drainage infrastructure, as well as install 4,300 feet of new water line. It will also install a six-foot bike lane.

"Completing both the road and water line projects at once saves both money and time by reducing the need to remove infrastructure to replace the line in the future," the City of Castle Pines said.

